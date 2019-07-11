British Grocery Chain Tesco Testing Israeli System for Cashier-less Checkout

Tesco, the largest grocery chain in the UK, reportedly is checking out Israeli cashier-less checkout technology from Tel Aviv-based Trigo Vision.

Trigo has developed a camera-and-software system that automatically charges customers for the items in their basket, providing a seamless checkout experience without any lines.

For food retailers, Trigo’s system monitors inventory and purchase patterns and puts an end to shoplifting – all without the need for employees dedicated to these tasks.

Neither Tesco nor Trigo has confirmed the report, but a Tesco spokesman told a Bloomberg reporter that Trigo Vision is one of a range of new technologies it is testing for future implementation.

Trigo announced in May that it is setting up an autonomous branch of Shufersal, Israel’s largest supermarket chain, in Tel Aviv. More than 300 Shufersal branches are expected to incorporate the cashier-less technology within the next five years.

Trigo was founded in 2017 by Michael and Daniel Gabay, veterans of the Talpiot IDF military intelligence unit. It emerged from stealth mode in August 2018 with the announcement of $7 million in seed funding raised from Hetz Ventures and Vertex Ventures Israel.

(Israel21c)